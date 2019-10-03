DSS: Maina’s Son Pulled Gun During Arrest

Drone, pistol, foreign currencies, others recovered

EFCC grills ex-PRTT chair, to arraign hm, retired Perm Sec

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) Wednesday revealed that the son of the former Chairman of Pension Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, who was arrested on Monday in Abuja, pulled a gun at the operatives of the agency who went to effect his arrest.

The agency said Maina’s 20-year-old son, Faisal, resisted arrest and pulled a pistol against security agents involved in the operation.

It said the young man was eventually overpowered by the combined team of security agencies and later disarmed and arrested.

A statement by the DSS listed items recovered during the operation to include a pistol, bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW car, foreign currencies, a Phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

The statement issued by the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said Maina and his son were arrested at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel in Uptake, Abuja.

He said the suspects would be handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and necessary action.

“This is to confirm that the Department of State Services (DSS), in a combined operation, on September 30, 2019, arrested Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

“The arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the EFCC to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect,” it said.

The statement said, “Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering,” the statement added

According to the DSS, the suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

“It is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed interagency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.”

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which took over Maina’s case after he was handed over to the commission by the DSS yesterday was last night still undergoing interrogation.

A competent source told THISDAY that another top retired permanent secretary was quizzed by the commission in connection with billions of naira siphoned by the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).