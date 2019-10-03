Buhari Presents 2020 Appropriation Bill Tuesday

As Senate approves 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP draft

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The much awaited 2020 budget proposal of the federal government will be presented next Tuesday to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming just as the Senate on Thursday approved the 2020-2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Policy (MTEF/FSP) presented at plenary by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, told newsmen on Thursday that President Buhari is expected to lay the budget proposal before the joint session of the National Assembly at the House of Representatives chambers.

He said the budget presentation will be at 2pm after the plenary of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The Senate spokesman said that once the Appropriation Bill is laid before the Assembly, the legislature will work through its committees to ensure its passage before it goes on break in December.

This move, he further said, is aimed at ensuring that the federal budget returns to the normal cycle of January to December.

