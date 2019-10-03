APC Rejects Tribunal Verdict on Sokoto Guber Poll

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has rejected the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the APC state Chairman, Hon Isa Sadiq Achida, the party said the tribunal erred by declaring Tambuwal as the winner of the March 2019 governorship election in Sokoto.

Achida appealed to APC’s esteemed supporters in the state to be calm and law abiding as their team of lawyers are studying the judgment, adding that necessary will be taken.

“We APC Sokoto State have rejected the judgment. We believe that the judgment has turned justice on its head,” he said.

Achida thanked all their supporters for their unflinching support and loyalty, saying they remain committed to their interest in reclaiming the stolen mandate.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja had Wednesday affirmed the election of Governor Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in March declared the governor winner in the gubernatorial poll with a margin of 342 against his estranged deputy, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.