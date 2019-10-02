Tribunal Dismisses Petition against Tambuwal’s Election

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed against the election of Aminu Tambuwal as governor of Sokoto.

The three-man panel in a unanimous decision upheld the election of Tambuwal as Governor of Sokoto state.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Abbas Abdullahi, the panel held that the petitioners failed to prove allegations of over voting and other electoral matters.

The panel in dismissing the petition held that relevant witnesses were not called while those who testified based their testimony on hearsay.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and his governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, had dragged Tambuwal and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the tribunal challenging INEC’s return of Tambuwal as winner of the March 9 election and March 23 rerun in the Sokoto governorship election.

However, counsel to the petitioners, Sam Kargbo, told journalists shortly after the judgment that the petitioners will appeal the verdict.

