Police Rescue Seven Pregnant Girls in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued seven pregnant girls, who were stranded at the Cele area of the state.

According to the state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the Isolo Police Station had received information that seven pregnant young girls were seen stranded at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi- Apapa Express Way, Lagos.

He said: “A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Isolo, CSP Folorunsho Gabriel, mobilised to the area.

“The seven pregnant girls were rescued and taken to the station. They are between the ages of 13 and 27. Five of them are from Imo State, the remaining two are from Abia and Rivers States respectively.

“A child of about two years was also rescued. They were all handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation.“