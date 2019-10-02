DSS: Maina’s Son Pulled a Gun During Arrest

Says drone, pistol, foreign currencies recovered from suspects

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), Wednesday revealed that the son of the former Chairman of Pension Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, who was arrested on Monday in Abuja, pulled a gun at the operatives of the agency who went to secure his arrest.

The agency said Maina’s 20-year old son, Faisal Maina, resisted arrest and pulled a pistol against security agents involved in the operation.

It said the young man was eventually overpowered by the combined team of security agencies and later disarmed and arrested.

A statement by the DSS listed items recovered during the operation to include a pistol, bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW car, foreign currencies, a Phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

The statement issued by the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said Maina and his son were arrested at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel in Uptake, Abuja.

He said the suspects would be handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and necessary action.

“This is to confirm that the Department of State Services (DSS), in a combined operation, on 30th September, 2019, arrested Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

“The arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the EFCC to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect,” it said.

The statement said “Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering,” the statement added

Acccording to the DSS, the suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

“It is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed interagency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.

“The Service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore, hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets,” the statement concluded.