Tribunal Rules on Ganduje, Abba’s Case Tomorrow

The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed tomorrow, October 2 for judgment.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Abba Yusuf, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as winner of the March 9 governorship election by INEC.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, in his counter-reaction, sought tribunal to dismiss the PDP’s petition claiming he won the governorship election in the state.

The date for the judgment was communicated to parties through the secretary of the tribunal.

The tribunal had on September 18 reserved judgment in the petition filed by the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

