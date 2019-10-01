FCT Minister Decries Lynching of Robbery Suspects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has condemned the killing of three suspected traffic robbers in Dutsen Alhaji area of Abuja on Monday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Abubakar Sani, the Special Assistant, Media to the FCT Minister, Bello described the lynching of the three suspected robbers as an act of lawlessness.

He insisted that no group or individual has the right to take anybody’s life the way the young men were burnt to death.

He said he had directed the FCT police to carry out a thorough investigation and bring the those behind the act to book.

The three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers were burnt by a mob at Dutsen Alhaji intersection on the Kubwa- Zuba highway in Abuja after they allegedly robbed a female occupant of a car of her belongings.

The minister assured Nigerians that the administration will curb criminal activities in the FCT to the barest minimum.

“The FCT Administration is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the entire territory is free of criminality and criminal elements. That is why we are working round the clock with the security agencies to maintain a 24-hour surveillance round the city and its environs,” Bello said.

He also declared that the administration was satisfied with the efforts of the security agencies to rid the territory of all criminal elements particularly traffic robbers, kidnappers and other lawbreakers wherever they may be.

While calling on residents to be law abiding, the minister warned that any individual or group found taking the laws into their hands or resorting to self help would be dealt with in accordance with the relevant laws.

He also appealed to traditional, community and religious leaders to step up engagements with their subjects by emphasising the need for obedience to the laws of the land and refraining from acts capable of causing the breakdown of law and order.