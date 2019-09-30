Ihedioha: Imo is Making Steady Progress

Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has enjoined the citizens of the state to exhibit diligence, resilience and patriotism in the task of rebuilding the state from the ruins the last administration plunged it into.

“Let us continue to work hard. Together, we will rebuild our state,” Ihedioha said at Sam Mbakwe Internationl Airport, Owerri, when he arrived from the 74th United Nations General Assembly that was held in New York, United States of America.

He noted that the state has made steady progress under his watch and would continue to witness genuine and proactive efforts towards rebuilding the state.

He described his engagements while in the United States as “exploratory and gainful,” and stated that the trip offered the state an opportunity to improve on her relationship with development partners and developed countries.

Ihedioha also called on the citizens to be patient with his administration, noting that: “The Imo Community in Diaspora and our partners are appreciative of the steps we have taken so far to rebuild the state.

“The trip was exploratory. We are all aware that we are working hard to get back to both national and international reckoning, though that will take a while but the good news is that we are making steady progress.”

The governor held some strategic business meetings with key multilateral agencies on the side of the General Assembly, including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York, where he received commendation from Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and Regional Director, UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, for his efforts at redefining governance in the state.

The governor secured the assurance of the UNDP to support the state in capacity building, job and wealth creation, youth development, tourism, business mapping and setting the Sustainable Development Goals framework for the state.