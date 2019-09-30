FATE Foundation Urges Entrepreneurs to Uphold Integrity

Fledgling entrepreneurs in the country have been advised to uphold integrity in their business.

Speakers at the FATE Foundation’s fourth Alumni Conference that held recently in Lagos, gave the advice.

Leading the guests to the event was the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Chief Executive officer of Slot Systems Limited, Nnamdi Ezeigbo and Senior Partner, TLcom Capital LLP, Dr. Omobola Johnson amongst other distinguished guests at the event.

Delivering his keynote speech, the Chief Executive Officer, Slot Systems Limited, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, urged budding entrepreneurs to focus on building strong brand which would give them an edge in attracting investment opportunities and support from stakeholders, especially in Nigeria, due the competitive landscape and lack of trust faced by SMEs.

He was quoted in a statement to have said further: “It is important for entrepreneurs to understand their business capabilities and align it with their business strengths, while he implored them to reengineer their process in identifying the right people that the business needs to succeed in ensuring synergy of objectives and growth.

“It is important for businesses to understand their competitor’s strength and weakness, which will help in developing innovative strategies as well as pre-empting them activities, but also key for every entrepreneur is to build strategic alliances and partnerships as strong networks helps to grow brands and businesses.”

Also speaking at the event, Hamzat expressed gratitude to the management of FATE foundation, saying the invitation was an opportunity to be inspire and support entrepreneurs in the state.

Hamzat added, “the support for SMEs is one with priority focus by the current administration in Lagos State as the reality has shown in other growing economies globally, that the SME sector is vital for economic growth. “Through the support of SMEs and the private sector, it will help propel expansion of these businesses which would enable job creation in the state.”

He encouraged young entrepreneurs to always maintain integrity and honour, which he said was key for business growth, adding that hard work, innovation also provide unique experiences for customers.

Also, the Executive Director, FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, stated that, the foundation which was founded by Fola Adeola alongside some private sector individuals has over 19 years of operations and has trained over 5,000 persons across 20 states in Nigeria.

She stated that, the conference themed: “Innovating for Scale,” was aimed at empowering its Alumni with the right tools to develop practical strategies and innovative approach in building their business, product, service for their customers and target markets.