Zamfara Shuts Down School, Suspends Workers over Desecration Of Qur’an

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has sent all staff of Shattima Model Primary School, Gusau, on an indefinite suspension following alleged desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the school.

The school has also been shut pending a full investigation by the state Basic Education Commission, according to a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that pages of the Holy Qur’an were discovered around 11 a.m. on Friday in the sewage of the school.

There have been reports of alleged abuses of the Holy Book in the state since late 2017.

The incidences occurred at Danturai Primary school, State Library, Farida General Hospital, and Rabi’a Jumaat Mosque, among others, all within Gusau metropolis.

The governor, who is currently in the United States, said the government would fish out the perpetrators.

He directed the deployment of three additional security guards to all public primary schools in the state capital.

“Government will deal ruthlessly with anyone with a hand in this dastardly act, however highly placed,” he said and urged residents to be more vigilant.

Matawalle said people should report suspicious movements in their areas to security agencies or Sharia commission officials for prompt interventio