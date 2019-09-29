Tragedy As Two Drown in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Two men reportedly drowned in different parts of the state at the weekend.

In one of the incidents, a commercial motorcyclist, Mr, Idowu Akomolafe was found dead in a stream at Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

The second incident involved one Abiodun Olomiye who reportedly drowned in a river in Uso town in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, also on Friday evening.

Multiple sources confirmed the incidents to THISDAY yesterday, explaining that Akomolafe drowned during the heavy rainfall, which caused flood in Ijoka area Friday evening.

One of the sources said the commercial motorcyclist drowned when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was trying to pass through flooded road caused by heavy rain.

The source said the motorcyclist was swept away by the flood during the rainfall on Friday, though he was found lifeless roadside on Saturday morning.

A police source in Uso explained that Olomiye went “to swim in the river and could not come out of the river. It was through the help of the local swimmers that his corpse was recovered after several hours of searching for him.”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incidents and said investigation into the matter had commenced.

According to him, the local swimmers in Uso recovered the body. He had been buried at the riverbank in line with the tradition of the town.