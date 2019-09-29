Senator Buruji Kashamu Fetes Friends at Mother’s Burial

Without recourse to exaggeration, politician and businessman, Buruji Kashamu, has always proved to anyone that cares to know that he is a political gladiator and he knows how to pull a crowd to himself whenever the need arises.

The billionaire businessman proved that again last weekend at the 40-day, final burial ceremony of his mother when he pulled political heavyweights, high-flying business moguls as well as other crème da la crème to Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state for the event.

As gathered, the sleepy town of Ijebu Igbo came alive in honour of her mother, Alhaja Wulemotu Ebunoluwa Kashamu, who died at the ripe age of 92.

As disclosed, it was a rain of naira as money was showered on artistes on the bandstand as if it was going out of fashion.

Present at the event were ex-Secretary to Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, who represented his former boss, Ibikunle Amosun; former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Mantu; Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Senator Teslim Folarin, Senator Lekan Mustapha, Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator Soji Akanbi, Senator Duro Faseyi, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, Senator Sam Anyanwu, and Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Others were the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, former deputy governor, Prince Segun Adesegun; Prince Gboyega Isiaka, Otunba Rotimi Paseda, Prof Taoheed Adedoja, Chief Babatunde Badmus and Alhaji Muri Gbadeyanka and many other political juggernauts.

The senator also showcased his sense of hospitality as there were lots to eat and drink.