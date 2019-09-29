BBNaija Update: A heartbreaking Farewell to Ike, Elozonam 

Following the surprise eviction of Cindy and disqualification of Tacha from the Big Brother Naija reality show last Friday, a double eviction on tonight’s show sent Ike and Elozonam home. The two housemates are now the 19th and 20th housemates to leave the show.

Their departure saw their beaus in a sober mood. While Diane who is involved with Elozonam controlled her emotions, Mercy broke down uncontrollably.

Elozonam was among the new housemates that entered the house on July 30, a month after the show began. During his stay, he won the Head of House title and the Veto Power. His competitive spirit also fetched him some cash prizes from different challenges. Elozonam stay in the house was not void of drama. He had a tussle with Tacha when he left the Ultimate Veto Power Holder box in the arena, as well as a heated argument with Frodd over food.

Ike was tagged the resident gangster for his attitude but became popular when he got involved with Mercy. They were known as Icy, a portmanteau of their names. Ike proved his love for Mercy when he declared on stage that he loves her and she was worth everything.

The final housemates that are in the race for the N60 million worth of prizes are Mike, Mercy, Omashola, Diane, Seyi and Frodd. The winner will be crowned next Sunday, when the ‘Pepper Dem’ season will come to an end.