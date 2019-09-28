U S Partners Edo on Human Trafficking

The United States of America Government has assured its continuous committed collaboration with Edo State Government to fight human trafficking and other forms of modern slavery through the prosecution of traffickers, the protection of victims. It also commended the Nigerian government and Edo State Government for making impressive efforts at combat trafficking and illegal migration in Edo State and elsewhere. Ms Claire Oierangelo, the United States Consular General who stated this in Benin City at the launching of U.S. Consulate Girls’ Mentoring and Football Programme titled: ‘Goal! Strong Girls, Bright Future’ held at Iyoba College, further warned about the trend in human trafficking. She stressed that though the Nigerian Government had made impressive efforts to combat trafficking and illegal migration in Edo State and elsewhere, the citizens had a responsibility to stop trafficking.”The United States commends both Federal and Edo State Governments for what they have done and we encourage them to do more. But it is also the responsibility of citizens to help stop trafficking. Through programmes like these, girls can become aware of the dangers of trafficking and learn how to detect and prevent it, and better protect themselves. More importantly, these girls must be encouraged to be confident and feel empowered to pursue their dreams by acquiring an education, thereby making a better life for themselves and improving their communities,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Google

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

