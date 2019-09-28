Juve Brazilian Defender Out of Nigeria/Brazil Friendly

Italian champions Juventus have informed that Danilo has withdrawn from the upcoming friendly between Brazil and Nigeria at the National Stadium in Singapore.

According to the medical bulletin, the former Manchester City star has suffered a left thigh muscle injury which was confirmed after medical examinations performed at JMedical and he will return to the pitch only after the international break.

Daniel Alves (São Paulo), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid), Thiago Silva, Marquinhos (PSG), éder Militão (Real Madrid) and Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo) are the other players classed as defenders on the Brazil roster for the friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria.

The Brazilian Football Confederation have not yet announced a replacement for Danilo.

As for Nigeria, Gernot Rohr is sweating over the fitness of Glasgow Rangers star Joe Aribo, who suffered a nasty head injury against Livingston on Wednesday.

Manager Steven Gerrard has hinted that the central midfielder will not return to action until after the international break.

Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi and Brighton’s Leon Balogun have not been handed call-ups because of concerns about their fitness.

Despite ending his 28-match goal drought a few days ago, Leicester of England’s Kelechi Iheanacho has been left out, same as Bryan Idowu who was invited for the last friendly against Ukraine.

However,, the Super Eagles Manager has picked in-form Granada of Spain midfielder Ramon Azeez, who scored against Barcelona, as well as Czech -based forward Peter Olayinka, who was one of the goal scorers in the matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group phase

Also, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem have returned from injury. Beyond that, the squad is largely unchanged from the side that was forced to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in Dnipro on September 10.