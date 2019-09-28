FRSC Flags-off ‘Ember’ Months Campaign, Warns Motorists against Over-speeding

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State Sector Command, has vowed not to spare motorists in the State who are reckless and engage in over-speeding and overloading during the ember months.

The Sector Commander, FRSC Bauchi State, Corp Commander Abubakar Najume, gave the warning in his speech at the flag-off of the 2019 ember months campaign held at the Tipper Garage in Bauchi recently.

Najume who expressed concern over the high number of road crashes that are usually recorded in the ember months said the warning was necessary in view of the loss of lives and properties that occur as a result of accidents.

He said that the Corp had embarked on aggressive sensitization among motorists in the state and as a result, will not spare any of them who violates road traffic regulations especially during the period which is characterized by high vehicular movement on the road.

The FRSC boss said: “The purpose of this campaign is to call on people to comply with traffic rules and regulations. We have critical offences and they are the major causes of accidents on our roads.

“These critical offences include overloading, use of bad, expired and worn out tyres, over-speeding and taking drugs, among many others. We call on people because of this time we are in now, drivers should be careful and drive safely and make sure they abide by the traffic rules especially over-speeding, it is the major cause of accidents.

“We are doing this public enlightenment to tell them the dangers of their actions which cause loss of lives and properties. If they fail to comply, we will arrest them and prosecute them in accordance with the law.”

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in his speech at the campaign flag-off, also warned motorists to avoid driving under the influence of drugs.

He cautioned drivers not to take drugs and advised them to rest when they are tired rather than take drugs that will boost their energy.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said: “The moment you are on the steering, even panadol do not take because your body may not accommodate it at that time and this could lead to accidents. When you take Tramadol or even Panadol and you will see a single car as three cars coming and you won’t know which to avoid.

” If you take Tramadol and you drive, you are just sending yourself and those in the car with you to the grave straight. So please, in these months, put your senses together because there is a heavy flow of traffic on the roads.”