Living in Bondage: Breaking Free Gets a Theatrical Release Date

The much anticipated sequel to Nollywood’s first and most iconic blockbuster, Living In Bondage, will be coming to the cinemas on November 8, 2019.

Titled ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’, the film created by Play Network Africa in conjunction with Native Filmworks, revolves around Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realise. Nnamdi’s untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, easy living, inevitably took him on a perilous journey that is better told by the cast of stellar performers including Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, & Munachi Abii.

Co-produced by award winning producer, Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakurin and Charles Okpaleke; and directed by Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah, the production which started in June 2018, was shot in Lagos, Owerri, Durban in South Africa, and beyond.

The film was written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, and has an original score produced by Larry Gaaga that features A-list Afrobeat artistes.