LASU Invites Applications for Afro-Brazilian Studies

Lagos State University (LASU) has invited interested and suitably qualified candidates to apply for admission into programmes in its Centre for Afro-Brazilian studies (LASUCAS).

The Registrar/Secretary to Council, LASU, Mr. AMUNI, Mohammed Olayinka, announced the invitation in a statement Thursday, saying the Government of Brazil gives scholarship in every discipline to hundreds of Nigerian students in every academic session.

According to Olayinka, for any student to enjoy the scholarship tenable in Brazil, he/she must pass an Examination called “CELPE-Bras”, which is a certificate of proficiency in Portuguese for

foreigners.

He added that the CELPE-BRAS is similar to the English TOEFL or the French DELF, since Portuguese is the language of instruction in Brazil, and that the examination is conducted twice every year–October and April.

The programme, he further explained, is therefore to train candidates for both the undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship.

According to the statement, candidates applying for undergraduate scholarship are required to be between the ages of 18 and 23, and must have obtained at least five credit passes in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Also, for postgraduate scholarship programme, candidates must have graduated with at least a 2nd Class lower.