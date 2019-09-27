Fayemi Didn’t Commit Illegality in Composition of Electoral Body

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government Thursday hit back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its comment that the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Justice Jide Aladejana, was a dismissed judicial officer and not fit to hold such a sensitive position.

The government insisted that Aladejana was never dismissed from the bench by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as claimed by the PDP and that his appointment didn’t breach the law or vitiate the composition of SIEC.

PDP, in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, had last week alleged that Fayemi of violating the existing statute by appointing a “dismissed” judge as the chairman of such a high ranking commission, accusing the ruling party of plotting to compromise the conduct of the December 7 elections.

But, dismissing PDP’s allegations yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, clarified that Aladejana was only suspended after the ill-fated impeachment against former governor Ayodele Fayose in 2006.

Olumilua clarified that the then acting governor, Hon. Tope Ademiluyi, who emerged following the proclamation of the state of emergency by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, had reinstated Aladejana and asked him to resume duty as a judge, thereby lifting the said suspension placed on him by the NJC.

“Being a State Judge, the NJC had no jurisdiction, or authority to dismiss or suspend him, as he was an employee of the state, not the federal government.

“The NJC can only recommend such to the governor, but the power and the authority lies with the state government, to either accept or reject the recommendation of the NJC. It has no powers to enforce it.

“Governors Segun Oni, and Kayode Fayemi, did not reverse the decision of Hon. Tope Ademiluyi, retaining Justice Aladejana as a Judge in the employment of Ekiti State Government.

“The said suspension is still being contested at the Supreme Court and still awaiting ruling.

“All said, Justice Aladejana is still a Judge of Ekiti State Government, and is eminently qualified to be appointed as the Chairman of SIEC. Nothing precludes or vitiates his appointment,” he stated.

During the imbroglio leading to Fayose’s impeachment in 2006, the then Hon. Friday Aderemi-led state House of Assembly had suspended the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kayode Bamisile, for allegedly hobnobbing with Fayose.

The Assembly said the alleged fraternity between the duo had compromised the impeachment panel set up by Justice Bamisile to try Fayose over allegations of gross misconduct.

Subsequently, Justice Aladejana was appointed in acting capacity to fill the vacancy in the judiciary, which the NJC said was a flagrant violation of the laws and the principles of separation of powers.