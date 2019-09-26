MultiChoice Launches IAAF World Championship Pop-Up Channel on GOtv

GOtv Max subscribers will join in on the 17th edition of the athletics action when the 2019 IAAF World Championships is held at Khalifa International Stadium aka National Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The IAAF World Championship Pop Up Channel will be made available to GOtv Max customers from today, 26th September till Tuesday, 8th October 2019 on channel 37.

A statement from GOtv wednesday said its Max subscribers can get the privilege of watching one of Africa’s leading athletics nation, Ethiopia, who will be dispatching a squad of 37 to Doha, Qatar. Muktar Edris will be present to defend and secure his 5000m title, whilst Almaz Ayana will aim to attain her 10,000m title.

The winner of the 3000m steeplechase at the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels, Getnet Wale, will also feature on the team.

“The pop-up channel will also provide subscribers with access to view world leaders such as Samuel Tefera, Selemon Barega, Telahun Haile, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Letesenbet Gidey. Yomif Kejelcha and Genzebe Dibaba who are world record-holders will also be attending.

“Subscribers can take advantage of the #GOtvStepUp offer to upgrade or renew on GOtv Max package by paying a reduced fee of N2,600. The offer runs till 31st October, 2019,” concludes the statement.