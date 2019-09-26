MoDiTECH 2019 Focuses on Digital Services

Disruptive Technologies such as Mobile Internet, Automation of Knowledge and Work, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Technology, Advanced Robotics, Autonomous and Near-Autonomous Vehicles, Next-Generation Genomics, Energy Storage, 3D Printing, Advanced Materials, Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Recovery, Renewables are improving the quality of life for people and redefining business models such as Agritech, e-Billing, e-Commerce, e-Governance, e-Payments, transportation, smart city, among others.

Therefore, the maiden edition of Mobile and Disruptive Technology Forum 2019 (ModiTECH’19, being organised by TechEconomy.ng in collaboration with Nigeria CommunicationsWeek, is a platform for inter-sectorial review of economic impacts of these technologies; giving particular attention to the disruptive potentials of emerging technologies such as the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Robotics, FinTechs and mobile phone economy around retail and service provision.

MoDiTECH’9 which holds in Lagos on October 24, 2019 has as the theme: “The Power of Digital Services”.

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami is the special guest of honour. Other special invitees expected at the Forum are the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta; the Director General of the National Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; the President, African ICT Foundation (AfICTF), Mr Tony Ojobo; the Chairman, Connect Technologies & Africa Chair for IEEE, Chris Uwaje (Oracle), while the Founder, CWG Plc; Entrepreneur in Residence, Ausso Leadership Academy, Austin Okere is scheduled to present the keynote address.

Other speakers include, the Founder Rise Labs; Nigeria’s First AI powered Learning, Research & Work Readiness Centre, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji; the Chief Technology Strategist, Debbie Mishael Consulting & Board Member Global Advisory Council, EC-Council, Engr. Frank Ogochukwu; the Managing Director of Global Accelerex Limited, Tunde Ogungbade, amongst others.

The Forum is organise in partnership with Global Accelerex and has been endorsed by, ATCON, InnovationBed Africa and ALTON, will feature C-Level executives including CEOs/CFOs/CROs/CCO/CIO; Directors and Heads of trading, operations, research, analytics, investment, strategy, digital, compliance, risk and data analysts; and senior regulators and policymakers; drawn from the FMCGs, Financial Industry including Fintechs, Banks, Insurance Companies, etc., AgriTech, Logistics, Cyber security companies, amongst others.

Speaking on the choice of the theme, the Editor, TechEconomy.ng, Mr. Peter Oluka, said that paradigm shifts obvious panned the world to the inherent advantage facilitated by disruptions in communication (Telecoms), access to this technology is increasing income and Return on Investments (B2C & B2B), improving access to Services such as smart metering, Health (eHealth) and Transportation (Mobility), making Financial Services more convenient (FinTech/Banking), and increasing the GDP (Tax/Revenue) of entire country.

The FinTechs for instance, he said, are simplifying the user journey by leveraging technology and giving millions more people access to financial facilities.