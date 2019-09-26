LG Boss Offers Free Medical Services to Over 5,000 Residents of Plateau Community

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau state, Hon. Rims Nimchak in collaboration with Eden-Compassion and Health Mission International (ECHM) has offered free medical outreach to over 5,000 residents of the local government.

The Medical outreach which started on the 21st of September and is expected to end on the 27th of September 2019.

Speaking to journalist in Mabudi, the LGA headquarters, Rims said: “The APC led government is determined to provide quality healthcare services to the people of the area. During our campaigns we vowed to provide free Medical services to our people and we are now fulfilling these promises with the little resources we have. We are determined to touch the lives of the downtrodden in the society.

“We decided to go into medical outreach to the healthcare to the suburbs; to reach out to the unreached. Thousands of villagers have now benefitted from the services.”

He urged residents to take advantage of the free services, “here, we have many medical doctors, and specialist like optometrists, dentists, and Laboratory technologists participating in the outreach.”

He also promised to improve on the standard of education in his Local Government and to also boost Agriculture as well as provide other dividends of democracy to the people.

Some beneficiaries of the Free Medical Outreach, Mrs Rifkatu Dombin and Pricilla Nangwang from Faya community commended the Council chairman for reaching out to the needy. “This is more than the medical outreaches people have been doing here; they checked our blood pressure, took our blood fir screening, gave us drugs, and even food. If we had gone to hospital, we would have spent so much money to get all these done”, they remarked.