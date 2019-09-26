Big Dutchman, AFOS Foundation Begins Training Partnership

Ugo Aliogo

Big Dutchman Agriculture Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Big Dutchman International, has recently started a training partnership with AFOS Foundation, a German Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

According to statement made available to THISDAY by the company, the partnership focuses on a dual vocational training for livestock technicians.

The statement also stated that the aim is to improve the efficiency of local agricultural value chains and create a skilled workforce within the Nigerian agricultural industry.

The statement further noted that the training which is known as the Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) would be carried out in close cooperation with companies in the field of livestock and crop business in Nigeria within Lagos and Ibadan.

The Managing Director, Big Dutchman, Thomas Ogundiran explained that the partnership would create future pacesetting technicians within the industry.

He said, “The Nigerian agriculture industry currently has a shortage of skilled technicians. For us to truly leverage the financial and technological interventions that are expected to guide Nigeria towards agricultural self-sufficiency, we need innovative technicians who are pace setters in the agricultural industry. ”

The Human Resources Manager, Big Dutchman, Ms. Linda Itabor, charged other stakeholders to place priority on youth empowerment in Nigeria.

She said, “Big Dutchman would provide training on poultry equipment for all trainees and improve the technical skills of all cooperating companies.”

She further stated that the training would run for over a year and would equip the participants with the relevant skills needed to ensure optimization of their job roles.

According to the statement: “The training would consist of 11 classroom modules. These modules would cover the entire value chain of poultry production, as well as, further instructions in economics, record keeping and people business, after one week class room training, the trainees will go back to their work place and will be exposed to other fields within their companies.“