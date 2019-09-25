Tottenham Beaten by League Two Colchester in Penalty Shoot out

CARABAO CUP

League Two Colchester United produced a huge upset as they beat Premier League Tottenham on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Essex side – the lowest-ranked team in the third round – frustrated last year’s semi-finalists throughout the 90 minutes and won a dramatic shootout after Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela missed from the spot.

After Eriksen’s first kick of the shootout was saved by Dean Gerken, the hosts looked to have wasted their advantage when Jevani Brown tried an audacious ‘Panenka’ effort, which was so weak that Paulo Gazzaniga was able to abort his dive, stand up and punch the ball to safety.

But when Moura smashed Tottenham’s fifth effort against the bar, Tom Lapslie stepped up to send Colchester into the last 16 for the first time in 44 years.

Elsewhere, holders Manchester City eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable win at Preston.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with a fine solo goal and then set up Gabriel Jesus to blast in a second.

The game was effectively decided by half-time as Ryan Ledson turned David Silva’s cross into his own net.

Preston’s Josh Harrop and City’s Phil Foden hit the woodwork in the second half as a comeback never really looked on the cards.

Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli scored twice as Arsenal breezed into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old was making his first competitive start for the Gunners and opened the scoring with a powerful header.

Defender Rob Holding nodded in a second before Joe Willock struck.

Reiss Nelson side-footed in a fourth before Martinelli’s superb long-range effort completed the win.

Nottingham Forest, who like Arsenal made a raft of changes for the tie, barely troubled a rampant Arsenal with their only shot on target a late Sammy Ameobi strike that was comfortably saved by Emiliano Martinez.