Rangers Seal Multi-million Naira Kitting Deal with Lotto

The management of CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20 hopefuls,

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Tuesday signed a five-year multi million Naira contract deal with Lotto SPA Italia to produce and brand all the

football kits for the club.

Speaking during the signing of the contract at Rangers Secretariat in Enugu, Rangers’ General Manager, Davidson Owumi said the contract was between the club and Desgraf & Mart’s Ltd, Lotto agent in Nigeria.

He said that the essence of the contract was to be a sort of relief in the funding of the club by the government, stressing, “This is really a land mark occasion and we are indeed very glad to be associated with this. I strongly believe that it will go a long way towards letting our teaming fans have our spots kits and as well generate income for the club.”

Owumi said that the contract is a landmark achievement in the history of Nigeria club football, adding that “it is the first time a club in country is attracting such a deal in Nigeria.”

The Lotto representative, Mr. Ositadimma Agu said that his company is a world brand and they decided to partner with a world brand like Rangers International FC.

Owumi and Barrister Emeka Ugwuarua, Rangers Admin Secretary signed for the Flying Antelopes while Ositadinma Agu of D&M and Barrister Nkem Iloeje signed for the Lotto SPA Italia, the kits manufacturer.