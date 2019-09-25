Lawan Inaugurates 69 Senate Committees

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President,l Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday inaugurated all the 69 standing committees of the Ninth Senate.

The full list of members of the committees was read out at plenary on Tuesday by Lawan.

Lawqn had on July 30 shortly before the Senate proceeded on a two-month long annual vacation appointed Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for the committees.

Lawan, in a speech before the inauguration of the standing committees, sought the cooperation of the Executive for the committees to perform optimally especially with the 2020 budget proposals due for presentation to the legislature very shortly.

The Senate President who said the joint inauguration of the committees was to save the precious time of the upper legislative chamber, enjoined the committee members to ensure strict implementation of the agenda of the Ninth Assembly.

Details Later…