EU Invests €150m in Nigeria to Tackle Climate Change Challenges

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The European Union (EU) has supported Nigeria with €150 million to tackle the challenges of climate change in the country.

The EU ambassador to Nigeria and Head of delegation, Mr Ketil Karlsen, disclosed this on Wednesday in Kano at the European Union Climate Sustainability event with the theme: ‘Renewable energy for a sustainable future’ held at the Dangote Business School, Bayero University Kano.

Karlsen said the EU would also give Nigeria additional €8 million in technical support for effective implementation of renewable energy projects so that the country could be in tune with the issue globally.

“We are supporting Nigeria with €150 million for the renewable energy programme now. Another additional €8 million specifically targeting technical assistance on non-climate change issues. It is a huge priority for us and one of our biggest priorities,” he said.

According to him, there was an urgent need for the federal government to rise up to the challenge of climate change which could affect agriculture and the environment as well as human beings.

“I want to urge the federal government to take the issue of climate change seriously so as to find a way forward and the biggest players should rise to the occasion by coming on board where everybody should play their roles and responsibilities.

“We all need to come together to provide sustainable solutions to climate change by ensuring transformational change to affordable energy.

“The message to Nigeria is that what is good for Nigeria is also good for Europe. We want to see a prosperous Nigeria, we want to see a thriving Nigeria in which climate change will be identified and making sure there is access to affordable energy to all,” the EU ambassador said.

Also speaking, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said the state government would partner and continue to support the EU to ensure the success in the renewable energy project in the country.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Head of Service, Dr Kabiru Shehu, noted that electricity was in bad shape in the country and stressed the need to take urgent steps and action that would ensure that Nigerians benefit from the renewable energy project.