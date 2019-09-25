Adeboye: Redeemers Varsity’s Vision is to Produce God-fearing Nigerians

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated that the vision and mission of the Redeemers University is to produce God-fearing, academically outstanding and diligent young Nigerians.

Also in accordance with the policy of the institution, Miss Dosumu Opeyemi has been offered automatic employment of graduate assistantship, in addition to a full scholarship for her postgraduate programmes in the institution.

Opeyemi emerged the overall best graduating student of Accounting with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.88.

Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of the institution, Adeboye who was represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, stressed that the institution’s desire and effort to produce Godly professionals in the work place of life informed the emphasis of producing them as entrepreneurs or employers of labour rather than employees, more so in the fast pace socio-economic climate.

Adeboye therefore urged the graduands to be ready to engage their heads and hands as they proceed from the university to the bigger world, as well as to be committed to God, hard work and to excellence, and that they would realise that they become a good reference point with God supporting and rewarding them bountifully.

He also appreciated members of the staff who have served diligently to produce the great minds.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Akinlo said a total of 301 graduated with 21 of them in first class category; 91 made second class upper division;131 graduated with second class lower division; 58 others fell into the third class category.

In addition to this, he said 11 others are being awarded Bachelor of Arts in Christian Religion Studies with one of them graduating with first class, six others with second class upper division and four with second class lower division. Furthermore, 18 others are being awarded Diploma in Religious Studies.

Akinlo urged the graduates to be good democrats and role models not only in the local setting, but for the world at large.

He said a lot of investment has been made in them therefore they should go out and translate it to reality.