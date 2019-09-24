SGF: Buhari Working Hard to Improve Lives of Nigerians

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to improving their lives.

Mustapha gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja, at a news conference organised by his office to highlight some of the key activities to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day Anniversary.

Represented by Mr. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Economy and Political Affairs Office, SGF office, Mustapha said the struggle for Nigeria’s independence from its inception was not an easy one

According to him, it was as a result of intellectual prowess, patriotic zeal, as well as the love of country that enabled our forebears to succeed in their struggle.

“Nigeria’s leaders since then have made varied contributions to building our nation state.

“Above all, efforts have been made to ensure that the country remains united despite diverse challenges, which are not unexpected in a multicultural society such as ours.

“Independence Day for us is a joyous occasion, but also a sobering one because we are beset with a lot of developmental challenges looking at how far we have come.

“Ideally, we should be far ahead of where we are right now as a people, but never the less President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not sitting on its oars. “But working to ensure better livelihoods for the Nigerian people, “ he said.

He reiterated Buhari’s avowed determination to bequeath to the nation, a long-lasting legacy of improved infrastructural facilities and a better economy across the length and breadth of the country.