Buhari Effects Minor Cabinet Reshuffle, Keyamo, Alasoadura Affected

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

In a minor cabinet reshuffle, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State; Mr Festus Keyamo and Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Wille Bassey, Keyamo, who is the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, moves to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State, while Senator Alasoadura moves to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

The statement said redeployment takes effect from Tuesday, September 24.