14 Abducted Passengers Rescued in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The police in Osun State have announced the rescue of 14 persons kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Ajeokun junction, Otan Ile/Imesi Ile road in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, made the announcement yesterday evening while speaking with THISDAY on the phone.

According to the police commissioner, all the abducted victims were rescued unhurt, adding that she could not confirm whether their abductors were Fulani herdsmen or not.

The victims were passengers of a commercial bus that was attacked last Sunday by kidnappers.

The passengers were ambushed at Ajeokun Junction between Otan Ile and Imesi Ile in Obokun LGA of the state, and later taken to a hideout by their abductors.

It was gathered that the kidnappers pointed guns at the bus and ordered the passengers to come out before they were whisked away to an unknown destination.

The driver, according to the information, would have escaped but the deplorable state of the road hindered him.

However, Osun State Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Aladesawe Adedeji, said all the 14 abducted victims have been rescued.

Adedeji, who named Ganiyu Waheed as one of the OPC members who led the operation to free them, said the rescue was made possible with the joint efforts of OPC, vigilance group, police, DSS officers among others.

He said they rescued the victims unhurt after a gun duel with the suspects before they (the abductors) took to their heels when they discovered they could no longer bear their fire powers.

The OPC coordinator warned kidnappers to relocate out of the state or surrender, saying: “Very soon, we are going to come out in full force to fight them.”