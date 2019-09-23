Obaseki’s tech reforms: 23 benefit from Edo Govt-backed Edobits Academy training programme

Twenty-three youths in Edo State have completed a year-long training on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, acquiring expertise in Web and Graphic Design as well as soft skills.

The training was organised by Edo Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in collaboration with Edobits Academy.

The training programme which began in September 2018 was designed to train young school leavers and empower them with skills and knowledge to make them self-reliant and employable.

Manager, Edobits Academy, Mr. Abraham Omomoh, urged parents to encourage and support their children to learn useful skills that would complement their education.

He said the beneficiaries must continue to aspire to do more for themselves by researching for new developments in their area of specialisation, using search engines and other self-development tools.

The Overall Best Graduating Student in the 2019 cohort, Master Kelvin Edionwe, expressed appreciation to Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for providing the needed platform for youths in the state to acquire in-demand skills.

He said the initiative of the governor for youths will take more youths out of the streets and discourage social vices.

He urged the governor to continue in this direction, adding that youths in the state appreciate his concerns for them.

Mr. Kelvin Edionwe emerged the best beneficiary in Graphics Design and best overall male student.

A parent, Mrs. Edionwe, thanked Governor Obaseki, EdoJobs, Edobits and all the instructors, who contributed to the success of the programme while urging other youths to embrace the opportunity to learn new skills.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards and certificates to deserving students in different categories.