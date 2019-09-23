Mr Bigg’s Resets Business Model

Raheem Akingbolu

Mr Bigg’s, the quick service restaurants (QSR) arm of UACN of Nigeria, which is run by a subsidiary UAC Restaurants Limited, has remodelled its restaurants.

The initiative is aimed at redefining the lifestyle of its numerous customers as well as sustaining the heritage of the 33-year-old outfit by raising the customer service to a new level.

The new initiative, according to Marketing Manager of UACN Restaurants, Ethel Mba, was to remodel the restaurants into a go-to restaurant of high value lifestyle.

Speaking at the pioneer model restaurant located at Victoria Garden City, Lagos, during a media tour of some restaurants recently, Mba stated that the new approach promises to sustain excellence in a wide variety of dishes, pastries and confectionaries to the delight of consumers, which is the heritage of Mr Bigg’s.

She explained that the VGC restaurant, which was opened recently, would remain the ‘signature poster’ for all the other restaurants in the new concept, aimed at bringing world-class meal experience for Nigerian consumers with regard to customer service and restaurant ambience.