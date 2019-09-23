FATE Foundation to Hold Conference

Preparations are in earnest for the FATE Foundation fourth annual alumni conference with the theme, “Innovating for Scale,” holding in Lagos on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The conference which would be attended by the vast alumni network of the foundation would provide a veritable platform for alumni networking and knowledge sharing.

Distinguished professionals like the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SLOT systems limited, Nnamdi Ezeigbo and Senior Partner, TLcom capital, Omobola Johnson would grace the event as keynote speakers to share insights on their experiences with the budding entrepreneurs on strategies and required skillsets for making decisions that will help their businesses have high impact growth and scale successfully.

Speaking about the Conference, Lead, Growth Support Unit, FATE Foundation, Fatai Olayemi, stated that the annual alumni conference is the most anticipated event of the Foundation. He stressed that the event would provide a formal and informal platform for networking, learning and also highlight the Foundation’s role in harnessing the strong entrepreneurial culture of young Nigerians by providing them with business incubation, growth and accelerator support required to fully explore their innovative potentials.

Olayemi, noted that, “this year’s theme “Innovating for Scale,” was apt at this critical time when entrepreneurs need to constantly be in tune with understanding the local and global dynamics which shape business successes.”

This year’s syndicate session would focus on Systems and Structures for Scale; Inspiration for Innovation; Health is Wealth and Funding for Scale.

Also at the conference this year, we woul have the Consulting Bar and Exhibition stands for FATE Alumni Businesses.

FATE Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in March 2000 by Mr. Fola Adeola, the Founder and Pioneer Managing Director, GTBank, with a mission to foster wealth creation by promoting business and entrepreneurial development among Nigerians.