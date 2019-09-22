WPAN UNVEILS MAIDEN PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS…

EXHIBITION

Yinka Olatunbosun

FullHouse Entertainment in partnership with Women in Photography Association of Nigeria has announced a special award for photography to celebrate talents spread across the West Africa sub-region. Called the West Africa Photography Awards (WAPHA), it aims at fostering unity among photographers in the region, making photography a viable profession in West Africa, creating a database for all photographers in the region while seeking more relevance for professional photographers.

The theme of the awards’ maiden edition is ‘Lens Across Borders.’ Participants will be drawn from countries like Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, The Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

The event, which is scheduled to run for three days in April 2020, will feature workshop, photography conference/photo, novelty match, art exhibition amongst other programmes. Convened by Orelaja Akeem, the ceremony will present 20 crystal trophies with a cash prize of $2,000 and another 20 Crystal trophies in recognition of veteran photographers across West Africa.

WAPHA advisory board include Immediate Past President, NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson; MD Colvi Nig. Ltd Engr. Ifeanyi Christopher Oputa; President of the Association of Professional Photographers, Ghana and the Chairman, Photojournalists Association of Nigeria, Mr Akinlabi Ademola.