Sujimoto: Five Years of Resilience, Growth and Story of Woman Behind the Success

Sijibomi Ogundele represents ingenuity. His company symbolizes excellence, prestige, and fortune.

In the spate of five years, Ogundele has through his firm, Sujimoto Construction, created wonders of masterpiece across Nigeria’s landscape.

Recently, his construction firm was adjudged the 2019 Bold Initiative in Property Development. However, the construction genius seems to have just started. This is illustrated by his latest project which design he said was inspired by the resilience of his mother and other Nigerian women

The project, LucreziaBySujimoto, is named after Lucrezia De Medici, the “daughter of the richest man in the world” and one of the most prestigious queens of the 15th century Florence.

The LucreziaBySujimoto is considered to be the tallest residential building in Banana Island -and for good reasons.

Ogundele explains: “We have looked through tall buildings in Bourdillon and other luxury apartments in Ikoyi and with what we have designed, no other apartments will beat the Lucrezia when it comes to features and facilities.”

The building has a twin floor Maisonette of approximately 600sqm with four bedrooms, four car parks, and two boys quarters. It is a fully-automated building. But there is more.

On September 29, Ogundele -the Sujimoto boss -is bringing the world to explore a world he has created with a life of its own.

The Sujimoto CEO says, “As Sujimoto turns five, culinary experience meets luxury living as we host the crème de la crème of the society to a night of glitz and glamour, where exotic dancers, comedians, special performances by Cobhams, Bovi, Darey and Timi Dakolo, international acts and breathtaking acrobats will suspend your imaginations.”

Down-to-earth and not one to forget the role of his mother in all that he has achieved, Ogundele talks about his mother.

“I have always considered myself fortunate to have won an ovarian lottery by being born to a mother like mine. My mother, my number one mentor! A woman who at the age of nine was sent to Cameroon as a salesgirl but defied all odds and today, she is one of the biggest distributors for the Nestle Nigeria Plc. For the past five years, every Sunday, I will visit my mum, savour her delicious meal and gist about everything,” he narrates.

“In the course of our conversations, my mom never ceases to drop one or two pieces of advice that can only be learnt in an MBA classroom. She would say: ‘Suji, don’t employ 10 staffs if you can pay for only four. Don’t promise people ‘nine’ when you can only afford ‘five’.’ My mother laid the foundation to the hardworking man I have become today. Her story serves as a simple reminder that gender is no hindrance to reaching greater heights.”