Ribadu: Internal Crisis Caused APC Defeat in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

A Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took advantage of the internal crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) that arose after its governorship primaries to reclaim Adamawa State.

Ribadu said after series of interventions by some prominent stakeholders of the APC in Abuja, former Governor Jibrilla Bindow and Dr Halilu Modibbo have decided to resolve their political differences and extend the reconciliation to their supporters in the state.

He disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting convened to resolve all political differences in the party across the state to clinch all the 21 chairmanship and councillors seats in the council elections slated for November.

He said with the personalities present at the meeting, there was clear indication that Adamawa was an APC state.

He added that allowing crisis to engulf the party at the peak of election was a costly mistake that led to the defeat of the APC which was the ruling party in the state.

He said: “Myself, Bindow and Modibbo were brought together in Abuja by some prominent stakeholders of the APC. We have all agreed to reconcile and put aside our political differences for the benefit of the party in the state’

“I believe with the kind of personalities in the state’s APC, those present here and with the fact that APC is the ruling party at the Presidency, if we come together and unite, we will take power from the PDP in the nearby future.”

He said the reconciliation was done in preparation for the forth coming council elections in November.

He added that the APC lost the governorship seat, two Senatorial seats, five member House of Representatives seats and 13 state assembly seats.

He said: “We cannot afford to lose all the seats of chairmen and councillors in the coming council elections to the PDP.”

Also, the chairman of the Steering Committee, Alhaji Abduraman Adamu said a lot of APC members and people were not happy with what happened in the last general elections held in the state.

Adamu, former Minister of Internal Affairs, said: “We have all agreed to put aside our political difference among the state stakeholders of the party at the top. So, we are coming down to the mainstreams to unite all APC members across the 21 councils of the state.”

He said committees would be formed for each council to go from wards to wards, unit to unit to resolve all the political differences that led to the defeat of the APC in the state despite the fact that the APC was the ruling party in the state during last general elections.

Also at the meeting, the State Chairman of APC Alhaji Ibrahim Bial said all political differences among the governorship aspirants in the last governorship which led to the defeat of the party had been resolved at the top.

He said the party decided to convene a stakeholders meeting and invited all the governorship aspirants and other stakeholders at the state and local government levels to the reconciliation meeting that took place in Abuja to find ways to wrestle power from PDP.

Bilal said the meeting was also held to foster unity, peace and harmony among party’s loyalists and also prepare for the forth coming council election slated for November.