Renowned Journalist, Jackson Ude, Honoured

He is very creative. His pen is literally powerful. He has nose for news and his style of writing is engaging. He has interviewed and written about countless number of people in his pen pushing career.

But sometime in 2002, Jackson Ude, a seasoned Nigerian-American Journalist with over 25 years of experience, wrote a story in the defunct Post Express newspaper.

In his heart of hearts, he had done his best as a social critic by exposing some of the ills in the society. But his piece angered the then government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Consequently, the Abia State-born newshound fled Nigeria in 2002 after his life was threatened over the investigative story. He was immediately granted asylum in the United States, where he continued his journalism to practise.s

He, thereafter, enrolled at the City University of New York, Lehman College, where he obtained two bachelor’s degrees in Mass Communications, Multi-Lingual Journalism with Special Interest in Chinese Mandarin, Portuguese and French and African American Studies from Lehman College, City University of New York, CUNY.

Interestingly, his activities as a conscious journalist have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced in his recent conferment as Peace Ambassador by the Centre for Peace Studies, Sri lanka, following his nomination by Dr. Charles Wratto.

The award conferred on the veteran Journalist by the independence juries of the Centre for Peace Studies is a as a result of his outstanding contribution to the media, his fight against corruption and advocacy for good governance and democracy.

In a letter signed by Prof Dr. Riyas Sulaima Lebbe, Executive Director, CPS, the award is aimed at promoting the United Nations sustainable development goal 2030 as volunteer worldwide and to create a better world for future generations.

During the ceremonies, the CPS also urged Ude to stand up for those suffering in the world and to make urgent progress towards a peaceful resolution, adding that “in doing so, the CPS can give meaning to its vision of a “Reconciliation through Tolerance” that will act in the collective interest and fulfill every human’s responsibilities on the land.”

CPS, Sri Lanka which is committed to peace and human security, has over 100 Peace Ambassadors in 22 countries.