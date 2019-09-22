Ooni of Ife’s In-Law, Prince Jide Fadairo, Buries Mum

When Prince Jide Fadairo’s mother, Madam Grace Oladunni Otusemowo Fadairo, breathed her last, it was, no doubt, a big loss to him.

Naturally, Fadairo, a Lagos top socialite and in-law to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his siblings grieved over the irreparable loss because their late mum meant so much to them.

So, they planned big for the burial. The Fadairos, quite predictably, held a befitting burial for their beloved mum on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The deceased began her final journey with a well-attended service of songs in Lagos. The funeral service held at Freeman Methodist Cathedral Church, Ogbe Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State before she was finally interred at the church’s cemetery.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the burial at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Marquee, Abeokuta, Ogun State included Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Naimot Salako-Oyedele; Ogun State former Information Commissioner, Dayo Adeneye; Wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Shilekunola Ogunwusi; Iyalaje Toyin Kolade; billionaire businessman, Ayo Karim; top interior decorator and businesswoman, Temi Hamzat; and former Agriculture Commissioner in Ogun State, Ronke Sokefun, among others.

Jide is married to Princess Folashade Ogunwusi, the elder sister to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.