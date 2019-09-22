Kojo Williams’ Staying Power

True wisdom, it is often said, comes not from a moment’s eloquence nor from any happily chosen word, but from the accumulation of a lifetime’s experience stored up in the eyes. If this connotes the true essence of sapience, dark-hued man of style, Kojo Williams personifies the best of traits. He has a thousand charms to show, and he internalises a great deal more hence his growing appeal across social and political circuits.

Yes, watching him from a distance is lifting; up close Kojo exudes immeasurable depth and vision. Call him one of those rare individuals who strive to always take a high road and position themselves for success regardless of the obstacles before them, and you won’t be wide of the mark.

Kojo’s path to acclaim didn’t lie out in flat miles; it’s the imagination with which he perceives the world and the gestures by which he honours it that stand him apart.

Unlike many of his peers, his rise to eminence was as much a product of unrelenting will and his astounding ability to pirouette himself from obscurity to entrepreneurial acclaim by the bootstraps.

As far as business ideas and innovations are concerned, he turns nothing down, except the collar of his shirt.

He simply wears his entrepreneurial strength a like a badge of honour, on his chest; burnishing it with sweat, as true virtuous men do.

Yet, unlike the proverbial warrior who lives to sing the song of his own deeds and derring-do, Kojo remains impressively humble and immune to conceit, treading a rare path to acclaim thus, attracting honour in torrents, from home and abroad.