YOA Takes Insurance Advisory to NBA Conference

YOA Insurance Brokers Ltd took its insurance advisory services to the recently concluded 2019 General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association. The week-long event, with the theme ‘Facing the Future’ was borne out of the pressing need to lay a sustainable foundation for an optimistic future. The event took place in Lagos.

The NBA conference participants avidly took turns to visit the YOA Insurance Brokers booth and were treated to cocktails while they got a dossier containing a comprehensive collection of statutory and voluntary insurance benefits products and solutions. The products offered help employers reduce costs associated with human resources administration and offer the employees benefits that will improve engagement, productivity and loyalty.

As a leading provider of insurance and re-insurance services, YOA advocates that professionals should embrace insurance to minimize risks to their businesses as detailed in the bouquet of Employee Benefits solutions they exhibited at the NBA 2019 Conference.

Sir Afam Linus Anijekwu, Managing Solicitor of Afam Law Consult, appreciated the team for an excellent outing at its maiden appearance at the conference and noted that there was a need for more organisations like YOA to help in making more information available so that more lawyers could tap into the world of insurance. He also observed that insurance knowledge is still at its infantry stage in Nigeria.

Nneka Obike, Law Officer, Ministry of Justice, who also commended the YOA team said, “I feel that, with more of this kind of presentation, insurance in the next five years would be better perceived and received and there will be renewed confidence in the insurance sector,”. Speaking on her experience at the NBA Conference, Linda Wobo, Team Lead – Employee Benefits, YOA Insurance Brokers, noted that the “event has been a great avenue for the YOA team to talk to great minds on the essentials of insurance advisory, and our organisation is looking forward to capitalising on more of such gatherings to reach out to professionals.”