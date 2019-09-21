Rotary Club Inaugurates New President

Ezekiel Okpuzor

As part of efforts to provide for the needy and continue in its good works, Rotary Club of Ajuwon, District 9110, in Lagos State recently inaugurated Mr. Henry Akinbobola as its new president.

Speaking at the event, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alimosho constituency 1, Hon. Bisi Yusuff, described the Rotary Club as an intellectual and auspicious group. He advised Nigerians to see beyond ethnicity, encouraging them to perceive values in their diversities. “If I’m good, don’t ask me where I come from. The question should be what can I contribute to make the society great? It is a coronation of ideas but the political class is the one promoting disunity in our country.

“If your neighbor is deviating from the norms in that area, you have the right to caution him or her, and by doing that, you are performing oversight function, and once we do that, the society will be at peace,” he said.

The new President of the Rotary Club of Ajuwon, Akinbobola, in his remark, said: “My first project commences by the end of October, and a free medical test will be conducted at Isoto health centre, Ojokoro axis in Lagos State, and by His grace, we’ll be inaugurating the renovated primary school toilet in Army Children School in Abule-egba.

“So I want carry most of my projects between now and January so that I will be rest assured that I have served humanity and touch people’s life.”

In his remarks also, the Rotary District 9110 Governor, Dr. Olajide Akeredolu, said: “Cervical cancer kills 26 women everyday in Nigeria, that means a woman dies by cervical cancer every 55 minutes, and this can be completely prevented just by vaccination.

“If you vaccinate a girl at the right age, usually between the ages of 9 and 14 against the virus that causes cervical cancer, you have save part of the world.

“So the Rotary club has decided to take the bull by the horn, as we intend to immunise 10, 000 girls this Rotary year, and by that, we can start to build the generation of women.”