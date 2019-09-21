Monarch Laments Activities of Money Bags in Anambra Community

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The traditional ruler of Ekwulobia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Chukwukadibia Onyeneke has lamented the activities of some rich individuals in his community.

The monarch said that over N100 million which would have accrued to the community from rent in stalls in Ekwulobia Market has been lost to power tussle because one of its wealthy sons decided to hold the community to ransom over allocation of the stalls.

Onyeneke who spoke during an event organised to unveil the programme for the burial of the Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Dr. Gabriel Ezeukwu said, “We will dearly miss Ichie Ezeukwu, because for years he has been championing peace in this community.

“The trouble and tussle in this community has cost the community great peace. In terms of financial cost, this community has lost over N100 million that would have accrued to it, just because of the activities of some of our sons.

“These groups are very few, but very loud because they have the money. Now that Ezeukwu is dead, may this serve as a time for them to have a change of heart and think of the progress of this community.”

The monarch regretted that some forces in the community had continued to work to humiliate successive leadership of the community, despite the effort to lift the community and make her take her rightful place as the fourth urban centre in the state.

“I am inviting all Ekwulobia people to come and join hands with us to build the community. We must sit together and think of how to develop Ekwulobia, secure important political appointments, rejuvenate our youths, make Ekwulobia a modern city and secure her at all times,” the monarch said.