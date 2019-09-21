Ministry to Construct N15b Houses

Arrangements have been concluded by the Federal Ministry of Finance to finance the construction of 2,500 housing units in Bauchi State worth N15 billion . Speaking shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with the Friends Home Fund, the company handing the construction project yesterday, the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed said the resolve of his administration to key into the project is part of efforts to address housing deficit in the state. According to him, the project would also provide qualitative and affordable accommodation to people of the state and would be executed across the six Emirate Councils of the state. He noted that, the project has undergone the necessary procurement procedures to ensure that it was done in line with international best practices. Governor Bala Mohammed said the housing unit would be constructed with a modern school, hospital, mosque and church as well as other basic facilities.

The Managing Director of Family Homes Fund, the company handling the project, Mr. Femi Adewole explained that the housing unit was a subsidiary of the federal government, under the Federal Ministry of Finance aimed at providing affordable housing across the country. Adewole who said the company would engage expert for the execution of the project, assured that it will be completed within one year.