Howbury School Students ‘Develop Waste Management App’

The children of Howbury School Mende Lagos have developed a waste management application as part of their 2019 internship programme which focused on waste management and community development. Children aged 9 and 13 participated in the programme.

The Director, of the school, Dr Justina Adeosun, told our correspondent that the children who had been undergoing training on environmental management used simple python programmes to develop the app.www.trashloads.com

This app has a simple interface that allows a person to sign up as a user, interact via words and upload pictures. With this application, Lagos State Waste Management Agency can be notified about existence of huge waste in any community and it’s location. The recyclers can also be notified about recycling items sorted out for collection.

The app will always be improved upon as time goes on to integrate better features and make it more user-friendly.”

The Director disclosed that the web based app came during the second week of the intense coaching which the interns received from their lead faculty and Engineer Biodun Ayobami of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency, LAWMA.

The interns also visited a LAWMA facility in Costain, which is a sorting and collection center. The interest of the students was further aroused as they witnessed the collection, sorting and bailing process of plastic bottles, plastic lids and cans. It was at the center that the children had a better understanding of the profitable nature of waste recycling business.

The two-weekinternship started with a coaching session which stressed the importance of work and life values, individual values, relationship values, organisational values and societal values. The whole essence of the coaching session was to give the children a leadership mindset and a strong environmental awareness that focuses on the people and the nation at large.

The Director told our correspondent that Howbury School Mende Lagos. organises internship training programme yearly to promote skill acquisition among the children.

This year’s programme was geared towards achieving the SDGs’ six goals of clean water and sanitation.