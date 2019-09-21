Fayemi Confirms Death of Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Condoles With Family

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Saturday confirmed the passage of one of the prominent traditional rulers in the state, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, Oyinyosaiye Uyin II.

Fayemi, describing the monarch’s demise as a huge loss to the state, said that the state had lost a great and highly respected ruler.

Oba Ajakaiye, the 17th Oluyin, a lawyer and judge, before ascending the throne, was the pioneer Chief Judge of Ekiti.

He was also a former Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, (NJI), Abuja.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, that he received the news of the Oba’s passage from the royal family.

Fayemi, however, expressed his condolence to the late monarch’s family, the people of Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government area and the entire citizens of Ekiti.

The governor said that the state had lost one of its “most cerebral and colourful royal fathers, who combined brilliance with admirable traditional flamboyance”.

Fayemi, also described the late monarch as a successful lawyer and respected bencher during his years in the legal profession.

He said the late Oluyin was ever willing to avail the government his wise counsel on issues of development and social justice.

The governor said that the late monarch was committed to Christianity, and the rich cultural heritage of the ancient town, which was flourished under his leadership.

He said that Iyin-Ekiti witnessed unprecedented level of development, peace and prosperity during the reign of the late monarch.

The governor said that the late oba would be remembered as “one of the patriots, whose commitment led to the creation and successful take off of Ekiti in 1996”.

Fayemi recalled how the late monarch vacated his official residence as the Chief Judge of Ekiti for the Military Administrator of the newly created Ekiti, while he travelled to Ado-Ekiti daily from his personal residence in Iyin-Ekiti.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ekiti, I commiserate with members of the immediate and extended families of the late monarch.

“I also condole the Oluyin-in- Council, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and the entire people of Iyin-Ekiti, on the passage of our highly revered Kabiyesi, Oba Ademola Ajakaiye. Oyinyosaiye Uyin II.

“Kabiyesi, indeed fought a good fight, made his mark in his chosen profession and in the traditional institution.

“He left a legacy of honour and good name. We shall miss his wise counsel and intellectual input to traditional and developmental issues,” Fayemi said.

Meanwhile, traditional rites, signalling the passage of the traditional ruler had begun in the ancient town, especially with the cutting of some sacred trees.

This came, even as many residents, who spoke to NAN, expressed sadness over the death of their king, describing him as highly influential Oba, who used his position to bring development to Iyin-Ekiti.(NAN)