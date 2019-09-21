Autonomy: Keana LG Begins Eletrification, Road Constructions

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



With the financial autonomy granted to local government areas in the country, Keana Local Government of Nasarawa State has commenced a 24 Kilometres electricity connection from the 330KVA national grid to Giza and Kadarko towns.

This was even as the council also embarked on the construction of five Kilometres of road network across some towns, as well as the construction of a befitting palace for the paramount ruler of Agaza chiefdom.

The chairman of the council area, Adamu Adi, inaugurated execution of the projects yesterday at Agaza town with the optimism that all the projects embarked on would be completed within the span of his administration.

He gave a breakdown of the projects earmarked for execution by the local council area as roofing of the Osana of Keana palace, construction of the Osoku’s palace, connecting Giza and Kadarko towns with the 330KVA national grid, construction of Kwara – Angwan Sida, Aloshi town and Kadarko market side road.

Adi however disclosed that the Keana council area under his watch had two years ago embarked on the construction of a two kilometres township road in Keana, as well as fencing of the Local Government secretariat. – The council chairman concluded by commending President Muhammadu Buhari for granting financial autonomy to Local Government Areas in the country which, according to him, “the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, complied without hesitation.”