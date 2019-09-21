Advans La Fayette MFB Appoints New Executives

By Ugo Aliogo

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has announced new executive leadership appointments to drive its ongoing transformation into a growth-oriented, customer-centered, and financial inclusive institution following its national licence status upgrade.

According to a statement made availabl to THISDAY by the bank, the Managing Director of the bank, Gaëtan Debuchy, is charged with the task of repositioning the bank innovatively with a huge appetite for growth and digitisation as a growth enabler for the company’s business.

The statement explained that the new MD was expected to deliver expert services to transform the MFB into an expanded financial services organisation that drives customer satisfaction, Small Medium Scale Enterprise (SME) growth and become a reference in the banking industry.

The statement added that Chief Executive Officer, Obinna Ukachukwu, is expected to combine marketing and communications, risk, back office operations, business development management and strategy into one combined function.

According to the statement: “Completing the list is Jean-Luc Nzoubou, also appointed as a Deputy/Chief executive officer, Nzoubou is backed with solid experience in the launching and rapid growth of affiliates, in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, with an absolute knowledge of the Advans Group, and comes to Advans LaFayette with a proven expertise in people management and microfinance operations.

“This is a building block in Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank transformational journey, as the organisation is moving quickly to structure for faster growth and also to ensure they are positioned to respond to the needs of SMEs, customers, and partners focusing on strategy, governance and vital strategic initiatives.

The former MD, Guillaume Valence said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Gaëtan Debuchy who will be replacing me as the new MD/CEO of Advans La Fayette MFB, he brings great banking and microfinance experience on board, with over 20 years’ experience in the finance sector creating innovative products.”