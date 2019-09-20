Three Thieves Shows in the Cinemas

Mary Nnah

When Tega (Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun) is mistaken for a professional robber, he and his friends Oreva (Shawn Faqua) and Rukevwe (Frank Donga) feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to make millions of naira without seemingly putting anyone at risk. The amateurs bit more than they can chew when the original professional robber comes after them even as they try to avoid the police. Their inexperience as they scheme and draft their strategy to execute a successful job will crack you up.

This scenario is portrayed in a new movie, “Three Thieves”, written by the trio Sammy Egbemawei, Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh. Featuring casts like Cast, Tega- Koye Kekere-Ekun; Oreva- Shawn Faqua; Rukevwe- Frank Donga; Fuwe- Angel Unigwe and Adella- Lucy Ukpabi, Three Thieves, scheduled to show at the Cinema from October 4, is the second feature film from Trino Motion Pictures, a film production, marketing and distribution company.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the movies, during the press screening of the movie recently in Lagos, one of the scriptwriters, Sammy Egbemawei, said, “I was thinking of having Nigerian youths represented on the screen. I wanted to project the hard work that people do regardless of the hardship in the society.”

He said the somehow awkward title of the movie, was not enough to tell the story.

“The best part of the film is that the title is not enough to do the story. There is still so much more in the movies”, he noted.

The moral lesion behind the movies, which is his first major movie, Egbemawei said, is that crime does not pay.

“Writing this with great minds like Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh who could share in the vision I had for the story was indeed amazing”, he said further.

The movie director, Udoka Oyeka, described the movies as fantastic and very hilarious, noting, “I read the story quite a few times and every time I read the story I was laughing because of the way the characters related with one another and their jokes and when I look back at it now, I just realised that from reading the script, shooting and editing the film, and the whole of post-production, we were laughing throughout and even up till now when I saw it again, I was just laughing. So, the whole thing has been just a fun ride for me personally and I am glad that I got to handle this kind of project.

“It was a pleasure putting this film together. The synergy between the three guys made my job easier and made the time on set a lot more fun. I am really excited for everyone to see this project and share in the happy spirit it brings”, Oyeka added.

Briefing journalists further on the synopsis, Oyeka said, “The movie, Three Thieves, is about three friends who are down and out on their luck. They are in a part of Lagos called Festac and they are doing menial job and trying to manage their lives. One thing leads to another and a job falls on their laps by accident and these boys decide to go and do the job. There, anything that can go wrong goes wrong for them.”

The movie which has Babtunwa Aderinokun and Uche Okocha as the Executive Producer and producer respectively, also features amazing actors and top influencers, including Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Omotunde Adebowale(Lolo), Enado Odigie, Wofai Fada, Charles Okocha, and FunnyBone.